Thomas J. Winkel Sells 6,000 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

