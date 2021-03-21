Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on THO. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.56.

THO stock opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

