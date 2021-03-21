Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,820. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.