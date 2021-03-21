Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Titan International stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

