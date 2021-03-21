Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 947,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,760,000 after acquiring an additional 76,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 154,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,342,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,912,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

