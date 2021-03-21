Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $1.49 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

