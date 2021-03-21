Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $1.98 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after acquiring an additional 157,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $188.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.32.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.