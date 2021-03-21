Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,658 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 73,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 340,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 591,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $104.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

