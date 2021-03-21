Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 498 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,464,000 after buying an additional 1,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after buying an additional 1,015,831 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80. The firm has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

