Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 771 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $80.07.

