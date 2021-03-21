Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

TEAF opened at $13.80 on Friday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

