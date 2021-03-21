Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.567 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Total has raised its dividend by 35.8% over the last three years. Total has a dividend payout ratio of 88.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Total to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

NYSE TOT opened at $48.05 on Friday. Total has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

