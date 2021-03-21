TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H Acquires 195,000 Shares

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Tybourne Capital Management (H purchased 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $3,874,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TPGY opened at $19.70 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPGY. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. is a blank check company. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. was formerly known as TPG Pace IV Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. in August 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.