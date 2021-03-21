Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,401 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

Shares of INVE opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.56. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

INVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Identiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Identiv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 484,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

