TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $5.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $601.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $590.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $260.00 and a 52 week high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

