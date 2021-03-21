Travala.com Achieves Market Cap of $235.81 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for about $4.64 or 0.00008006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $235.81 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00461661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00140947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,870,750 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

