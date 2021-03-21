Trexquant Investment LP Has $195,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,911 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 158,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

In related news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $17.47 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $958.81 million, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

