Trexquant Investment LP Sells 4,036 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,327,000 after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 156,395 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,097 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 56,095 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

