Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,855 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lazydays by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Shares of Lazydays stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $197.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.