Trexquant Investment LP Takes $156,000 Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,772 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $448.96 million, a P/E ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,870,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

