Trexquant Investment LP Takes $208,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,731 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,283,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,799 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

