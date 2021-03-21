Trexquant Investment LP Takes $213,000 Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after buying an additional 155,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 75,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Gabelli downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

