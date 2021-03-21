Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 77,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $560.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

