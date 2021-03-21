Trias Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Trias has a market cap of $610,948.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trias has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00640044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024231 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.