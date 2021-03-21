TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TTEC were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,867,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

