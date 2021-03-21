Tweedy Browne Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,973 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $41,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,351,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,425 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,075 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

TFC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

