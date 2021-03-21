Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned 0.06% of American National Group worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American National Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American National Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in American National Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $116.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

