Tweedy Browne Co LLC Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 3.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $107,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,612 shares of company stock worth $63,165,740 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,351.74.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,324.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,339.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,185.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

