Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Twist Bioscience worth $60,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.54, for a total value of $112,635.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,221 shares of company stock worth $22,572,044. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWST. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $130.29 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

