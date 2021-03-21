Tyler W. K. Head Sells 28,465 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,465 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $121,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $372,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the third quarter worth $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

