U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.39.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.