UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.27 ($121.50).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -205.04. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

