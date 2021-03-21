UBS Group Cuts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 810

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 707.83 ($9.25).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 365.50 ($4.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The stock has a market cap of £7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 700.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 616.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

