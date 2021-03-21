UBS Group Cuts Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 810

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Redrow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 629.36 ($8.22).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 622 ($8.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 303 ($3.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 567.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 510.98. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

