UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 184,390 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

