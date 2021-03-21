UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $33.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

