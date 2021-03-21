Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $59.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Swedbank purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

