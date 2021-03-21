Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $24.27 million and $2.09 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00038325 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

