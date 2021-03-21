UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.58 ($11.27).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

