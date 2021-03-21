UniLayer Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002090 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $24.24 million and $1.00 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00457571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00703241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app.

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.