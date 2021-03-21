United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in United Airlines by 875.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.