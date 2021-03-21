United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $316.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $330.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

