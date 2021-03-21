UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Sets New 52-Week High at $368.90

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $368.90 and last traded at $368.85, with a volume of 126689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $362.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

