Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Unitil were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Unitil by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Unitil by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE UTL opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $718.72 million, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $58.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

