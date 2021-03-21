Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Jeffrey T. Klenda Sells 178,118 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 178,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$295,301.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,776,172 shares in the company, valued at C$4,602,615.56.

URE opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.97 million and a PE ratio of -18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.94.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

