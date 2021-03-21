US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in US Foods were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of US Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

