USD Coin Market Cap Achieves $9.87 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $9.87 billion and $1.10 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.68 or 0.03122038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021228 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 10,070,385,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,873,225,108 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

