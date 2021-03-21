Vai Trading Down 1.1% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Vai token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $144.84 million and $4.68 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.06 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00138477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.05 or 0.00749457 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 160,868,235 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

