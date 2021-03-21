Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $277.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $313.33 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $129.52 and a 52-week high of $333.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.92 and its 200-day moving average is $264.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,369,000 after buying an additional 200,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 54,397 shares in the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

