Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,702,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,812,000 after purchasing an additional 224,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 259,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $133.40 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $135.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

